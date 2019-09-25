CIC allows CBI to withhold information on Mallya’s extradition expenses

NEW DELHI: The CIC has allowed the CBI to withhold information relating to expenses incurred on the extradition process of embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya from the UK calling it as administrative spending which is out of the ambit of the transparency law.

Deciding on a plea of Pune-based activist Vihar Durve, Information Commissioner Divya Prakash Sinha said the expenses were by the Indian Government to bring back Mallya to India.

He said information sought in this RTI application pertains to administrative action and legal expenses which is nowhere related to allegation of corruption and human rights violation. (AGENCIES)