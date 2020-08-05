Social distancing @35,000 feet with SpiceJet extra seats

KOLKATA: The safest mode of travel got even safer with SpiceJet, the country’s favourite airline, allowing passengers the option to book two seats or even a full row to make their travel more comfortable and hassle-free.

‘SpiceJet Extra Seats’ is available across the airline’s domestic network. Passengers opting for ‘SpiceJet Extra Seats’ will be automatically entitled to a host of complimentary privilege services such as priority check-in, preferred boarding and bag out service.

The product is available online both on the airline’s website and on its agent portal. Passengers wanting to book more than one row can do so through the airline’s call centre.

Last month, in a first-of-its-kind initiative, SpiceJet became the first and only airline in the country to facilitate a COVID insurance cover for its passengers.

The insurance cover, ranges from ? 50,000 to ? 300,000 at a premium for as low as 443 to ? 1564 a year (including GST), covers hospital expenses and all pre and post hospitalisation expenses for 30 and 60 days respectively.

The comprehensive cover includes tests, medication and consultations upon testing positive for COVID-19.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet, said, “While air travel remains the safest mode of transport, we have been constantly thinking on how to make the travel experience even more comfortable and safer.

SpiceJet’s Extra Seat feature is a step in that direction. Passengers can now opt for this product and they will also be entitled to complimentary priority services.”

Passengers can opt to book an extra seat or full row while making the booking or through “Manage Booking” section on SpiceJet’s website (www.spicejet.com).

The facility is also available on its agent portal. This service can also be availed during the web check-in process and can be booked up to six hours prior to the scheduled departure of the flight. (AGENCIES)