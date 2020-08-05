Lord Ram soon to take birth in TV’s Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram

LUCKNOW: After the ”bhoomi pujan” for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, Lord Ram will take entry in the popular religious tele serial in &TV’s Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram on Wednesday.

Showcasing the captivating story of devotion in its truest form, Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram will show the entry of Nirnay Samadhiya portraying the role of Lord Ram. He is popularly known for playing the role of Bal Krishna in &TV’s popular mythological show Paramavatar Shri Krishna previously, that made him a household name, a release said here.

After Lord Vishnu incarnated as Lord Ram on earth, Lord Shiv took the form of Lord Hanuman to serve Lord Ram in his purpose to defeat the evil Ravana. In the forthcoming episodes, Hanuman sees a vision of Lord Rama and wishes to meet his Prabhu.

In his quest to reach his Bhagwan, the Gods guide him towards Ayoydha where he meets Raja Dashrat and thus with the birth of Lord Rama starts the beginning of a new journey.

Taking you through the mythological journey of Bal Hanuman, the show will depict how the biggest bhakt of Shri Ram eventually meets his Bhagwan.

In the current episodes, Anjani Mata (Sneha Wagh) is seen narrating the tales of Gyarah Mukhi avatars of Lord Shiv to Bal Hanuman. Through her narration, Bal Hanuman learns vital lessons from each avatar to channelize his power of achieving his core purpose.

Giving viewers a glimpse of the unheard tale of Lord Shiva and the invincible evil Ravana, watch how Bal Hanuman emerges as the greatest devotee of Lord Ram and manages to bring a successful Nirnayend to Ravana’s reign of terror.

The serial Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram is telecast every Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on &TV. (AGENCIES)