Snowfall Must For Power Projects To Run, Tourism Sector To Thrive: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Jan 16: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday hoped for snowfall in Kashmir stating that the snow is a must for power projects to run and the tourism sector to thrive.

Addressing a function in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the LG said that dry winter prevails in Kashmir at present. “I pray to God for snow as snowfall is must for power projects to run, otherwise they will become defunct. Snowfall is also a must to keep the tourism sector thriving,” he said.

The LG said last year 13 lakh tourists visited Gulmarg and the snow has been a major attraction there. “Six new destinations have been added to the list in Baramulla district but in absence of snow, tourists would prefer to stay away,” he said.

LG said elections for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Panchayats will be started soon after reservations to OBCs are completed. “Work is going on towards that direction and once the process is over, elections for ULBs and Panchayats will be held,” he said.

The LG urged the people of Baramulla to take part in large numbers in the Jhanda Ooncha Rahay Hamara program on January 26, the Republic Day. “I want the skies of Baramulla to be filled with Tiranga,” he said.

He said that Baramulla district is flourishing and prospering on all fronts with active participation of youth. (KNO)