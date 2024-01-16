J&K | Situation Good, But Still Some Distance To Cover: Chinar Corps Commander

Baramulla (J-K), Jan 16: The security situation in Kashmir is good, but there is still some distance needed to cover to achieve complete peace, a senior Army officer said here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inaugural function of the General Bipin Rawat Sports Stadium here, the Corps Commander of the Army’s 15 Corps or Chinar Corps, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, said the security situation in the valley was good.

“Not a day to speak about that, but the situation is good. You heard our army commander (Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi) also speak about it. It is good, but yet, there is a little distance that we have to move forward (to cover),” the army officer said.

He said Kashmir is moving ahead and there are bright days and a very bright future ahead for the youth of the valley.

To a question about narco-terror, the Corps Commander said the Army is working in that direction and trying to control that aspect of terrorism.

“We are completely involved with the state administration and the J-K Police in trying to control that aspect of terrorism. So, we are working in that direction,” he added.

The stadium named after the country’s first chief of defence staff was inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Lt Gen Ghai said it was a very proud day for the country.

“This is a huge event. It is a very big day for the Army and perhaps for Baramulla as well because a stadium has been named after Gen Bipin Rawat. I am sure it is a very proud moment for the country and for the state of J-K that a stadium is being named after Gen Rawat who not only commanded 19 Infantry Division (in north Kashmir), but has a special place in the heart of the people of J-K,” the Corps Commander said.

He said the Army would provide all the required help to improve the facilities at the stadium.

“Its facilities will increase. Definitely, we will do whatever we will be required to. We will be involved in the improvement of the facilities for the stadium,” he said. (Agencies)