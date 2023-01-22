Snowfall In Some Higher Reaches Of Kashmir

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Jan 22: Snowfall in some of the higher reaches of Kashmir pushed the minimum temperature up across the valley, except in Pahalgam, even as the Meteorological Department has forecast a higher intensity wet weather spell over three days from Monday, officials said on Sunday.

Some areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir, including the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg, received light to moderate snowfall, the officials said.

They said many other areas were lashed by rains during the night.

The cloud cover pushed the minimum temperature up across the valley and the night temperature in Srinagar and Qazigund stayed above the freezing point. In Srinagar, the minimum settled at a low of 1 degree Celsius – up from 0.2 degrees the night before.

Qazigund, the gateway to the Valley, registered a low of 0.2 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius – up two degrees, while the minimum temperature in Kupwara settled at minus 0.5 degrees – up from minus 2.8 degrees the previous night.

The minimum temperature in Gulmarg in Baramulla district was minus 6.8 degrees Celsius. The famous ski-resort town was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pahalgam, which serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.3 degrees Celsius.

The Met office said there are chances of light rain or snow at scattered places of the Union Territory on Sunday.

It predicted a much higher intensity of precipitation from Monday to Wednesday, with the possibility of moderate snow in the plains of Kashmir and moderate to heavy snow over the middle and higher reaches and rain in Jammu.

Light rain or snow could occur at isolated places on Thursday and Friday. Kashmir is currently in the grip of ‘Chillai Kalan’, the 40-day harshest weather period when chances of snowfall are maximum and most frequent. Chillai Kalan begins on December 21 and ends on January 30. The cold wave continues even after that with the 20-day ‘Chillai Khurd’ and the 10-day-long ‘Chillai Bachha’ following it.