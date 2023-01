EMPLOYMENT (22-01-2023)

VISHWA BHARATI HIGHER

SECONDARY SCHOOL AKALPUR MORH JAMMU

REQUIRES STAFF

PHOTOCOPIER TECHNICIAN: EXPERT IN HANDLING PHOTOCOPIER

TRANSPORT, ESTATE SUPERVISOR:

GRADUATE WITH RELEVANT EXPERIENCE.

COMPUTER ASSISTANT: BCA

ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT : GRADUATE WITH EXPERIENCE IN RELEVANT FIELD.

APPLY WITHIN 15 DAYS

E-MAIL:VBPSJAMMU@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT : 0191-2505885, 7051002018, 7051401040

PRINCIPAL

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED SALES MANAGERS/RELATIONSHIP MANAGER’S FOR A JAMMU BASED REAL ESTATE COMPANY.

SALARY : 15 K TO 20 K (PLUS INCENTIVES)

CONTACT : 7889818128

6005595510

REQUIRED

ASSISTANT HR FOR A SECURITY AGENCY IN JAMMU.

CANDIDATE SHOULD BE FULLY KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER, FLUENTLY SPEAKING ENGLISH AND KNOWLEDGE OF DEPOSITING ONLINE COMPLIANCE LIKE ESIC AND PF OF OUR WORKERS.

SALARY – NO BAR FOR THE RIGHT CANDIDATE

8803511283, 8803511290

PLEASE SEND RESUME ON MAIL ID:

CAPTAINUANDH@GMAIL.COM

CAPTAIN SECURITY AND PLACEMENT SERVICES

ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU.

CONTACT : 8803511283, 8803511290

COMPUTER TEACHER REQUIRED

1) BASIC COMPUTER TEACHER

(HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF DTP)

2) STENOGRAPHY TEACHER

3) TALLY/BUSY GST TEACHER

CONTACT :

AKSHAR/DOEACC COMPUTER CENTRE

OPP. COMMERCE COLLEGE

CANAL ROAD JAMMU

7006742354, 7006509070

VACANCY

1. SALES MANAGER (HVAC/AIR CONDITIONING) -02

2. GEM & TENDERING OPERATIONS -02

3. VRF/VRV TECHNICIANS (AIR CONDITIONING)-02

4. SPLIT/WINDOW AC TECHNICIANS/ELECTRICIANS

(AIR CONDITIONING) -06

5. AC TECHNICIAN HELPERS (AIR CONDITIONING) -06

6. SITE ENGINEER/SUPERVISORS (AIR CONDITIONING)-02

ADDRESS :

GLOBUS POWER SYSTEMS, F67,

SHIV NAGAR-JAMMU

CONTACT : 9697294760/7006633010

E MAIL: GLOBUSPOWERSYSTEM@GMAIL.COM

WE ARE HIRING

GRADUATE/DIPLOMA

MBA QUALIFIED STAFF

REQUIRED

SOOD EYE CENTRE/

DR. AGARWALS EYE HOSPITAL

67/6, TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU

ALL THE POSITION MUST HAVE 1-5 YEAR EXPERIENCE IN HEALTH CARE PREFERABLE.

EMAIL : MARIYA.A@DRAGARWAL.COM

WHATS APP/CALL: 7358107771

STAFF REQUIRED

1. SALES HEAD

(GRADUATE)

2. SALES EXE.

(10+2)

KRISHNA SALES CORP.

RANI BAGH, AIRPORT ROAD, JAMMU

PH: 9419500022, 9596654822

COME WITH RESUME

FAUJI PUBLIC SCHOOL RAYA MORH PATTI

REQUIRES

1. 01 X ADM. JCO (EX-SERVICEMAN)

2. QUALIFICATION : MATRIC OR ABOVE

3. SALARY WITH EPF FACILITY: NEGOTIABLE

4. APPLY WITH BIO-DATA BY 31 JANUARY 2023

5. LOCAL AREA CANDIDATES PREFERABLE

6. CONTACT HOUSE NO. 1, DASHMESH NAGAR

DIGIANA, JAMMU

CELL PHONE 91495-64411, 96222-15546

REQUIRED

REQUIRED STORE MANAGER HAVING GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS FOR AMERICAN EAGLE STORE AT WAVE MALL JAMMU ON IMMEDIATE BASIS SALARY AS PER EXPERIENCE

SEND YOUR RESUME AT :- SACRED.LIFESTYLE@GMAIL.COM OR WHATSAPP YOUR DETAILS AT 9810216082

REQUIRED

REQUIRED SALES FREELANCERS FOR FINTECH COMPANY

CONTACT

9149614822

7889777803

7006398158

REQUIRED DRIVER

DRIVER FOR A FAMILY IN GANDHINAGAR. PREFERENCE TO PERSON WHO CAN DRIVE LATEST CARS. SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

CONTACT 9419196101, 9596611101

REQUIRED

2 DELIVERY BOYS WITH BIKE/SCOOTY

NOTE: LOCAL PREFERRED (JAMMU)

CONTACT IMMEDIATELY

ONLY BETWEEN 10 AM TO 8 PM

PH.: 918082019883

EASYDEL DELIVERY SERVICE

AMANMOVEMENT.ORG

INVITES APPLICATION FOR

CALL RESPONDER AT WOMEN HELPLINE 181

APPLICATIONS INVITED FROM EMPATHETIC FEMALE GRADUATE WITH REASONABLE COMMUNICATION SKILLS & FLUENCY IN ANY LOCAL LANGUAGE. THE APPLICANT SHOULD BE FAMILIAR WITH COMPUTERS. LOCATION- NEW PLOTS JAMMU. INTERESTED CANDIDATES CAN E-MAIL THEIR CVS AT HELP@181JANDK.IN

AMANMOVEMENT.ORG

INVITES APPLICATION FOR

KASHMIRI SPEAKING SUPERVISOR AT WOMEN HELPLINE 181

APPLICATIONS INVITED FROM KASHMIRI SPEAKING FEMALE GRADUATE HAVING EXCELLENT COMMUNICATION SKILLS & PASSION TO WORK IN SOCIAL SECTOR. THE APPLICANT SHOULD BE PROFICIENT IN COMPUTERS. LOCATION- NEW PLOTS JAMMU. INTERESTED CANDIDATES CAN E-MAIL THEIR CVS AT HELP@181JANDK.IN.

WANTED

1. ACCOUNTANT (WITH KNOWLEDGE OF TALLY)

2. OFFICE ASTT. BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER). FOR OFFICE AT BAHU PLAZA

3 FOS FOR BSNL SERVICES CANDIDATES FROM VIJAYPUR/SAMBA AREA

44A SOUTH BLOCK BAHU PLAZA JAMMU

6005187687 -9419119944

URGENT REQUIREMENT

POST : OFFICE MANAGER – 30 (ONLY FEMALE)

MINIMUM 1 YEAR EXPERIENCE IN ANY MULTINATIONAL COMPANIES

MBA OR MCA

INTERVIEW : TUESDAY ONWARDS

(24 JANUARY 12 PM)

OFFICE : SOFTDREAMS ONLINE EDUCATION PVT LTD.

75A LAST MORH GANDHINAGAR, JAMMU

CONTACT : +91 8492074696