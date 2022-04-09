Snobar promotes Punjabi literature

Prof. Assad Khan

Language and literature, like other factors of culture and heritage, establish the identity of a society. The richness of languages, literature, culture and heritage keep the pride of communities high and elevated.

It’s said that the identity of communities can be erased by demolishing their art, culture and heritage, as well as the value system of those communities. So it becomes necessary for the communities to confirm their identity by contributing and promoting their art, culture and heritage. In the today’s article I would like to ponder over Dr. Snobar, a Punjabi poet, critic, teacher and social worker who is creating and promoting Punjabi literary art, which she inherited from her father who had been a writer and poet of Punjabi language, as well as, the Editor of a Punjabi Magazine.

Dr. Snobar is an emerging and talented Punjabi poetess, critic and a teacher of Jammu and Kashmir who is making her mark with Punjabi modern poetry and poetry on femininism, as well as, on criticism, and who has established her identity as a poetess with her first Punjabi poetry collection “Farishta”.Dr. Snobar is not only a poetess but also a Senior Assistant Professor in Department of Punjabi at Govt. College for Women (GCW), Parade Ground, Jammu.

Dr. Snobar was born at her maternal home in KhatikaTalab, Jammu on 5th October, 1980, but she grew up in village Sidhwan Dona in the District of Kapurthala, in Punjab. She is living with her family in the area of Vidhata Nagar, Bathindi, Jammu.

She did her matriculation from Punjab School Education Board during 1995. She graduated from Sant Hira Dass Kanya Maha Vidyala , Kala Sanghian, Kapurthala, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar in the year 2000, and M.A in Punjabi from University of Jammu during 2002 (getting first place and honoured with a Gold Medal. After that Dr. Snobar received Doctor’s Degree (Ph.D) during 2006. She received her B.Ed. Degree from University of Jammu during 2008. She has also passed the exam of Urdu Amoz. Dr. Snobar has knowledge of many languages viz. Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu, English and Dogri.

Dr. Snobar has been recognized not only as a teacher or a poetess but also as a critic. During 2008, she made a name for herself as a critic by dedicating her first book “Nari Chetna Di Kavita” (Alochna/Criticism) to the Punjabi literature of Jammu & Kashmir. In her book of criticism, she has discussed feminism, and raised her voice for women’s rights.She has analyzed Indian feminism and Western feminism in this book. She has also analyzed the poems of 7 Punjabi poetesses on the basis of feminism. The second edition of herbook “Nari Chetna” (Criticism) has been published in 2021.

In addition, Dr. Snobar has also made a name for herself in the field of Punjabi poetry.Lately, she has written and published her Punjabi poetry collection “Farishta” (Kaav Sangreh) during 2021. In this book, she has touched many aspects of life and society. She has also been able to create feminine sensations through this book. Famous Punjabi writers like Surjit Patar, Manjit Indira, Khalid Hussain, Bhajan Singh Virk and Satish Gulati have shared their views on this book. In addition, Dr. Snobar has also made a name for herself in Punjabi literature through collections of poetry “Rangrez” and “Jadon Aurat Shayar Hundi Hai” (Sanjha Kaav Sangreh), which have been published nationally and internationally. She has also written and published book titled “Punjabi Sufi Kaavatay Adhunik Punjabi Kavita” 2021 for UG students.

She has participated in a large number of refresher courses, seminars, conferences, webinars, literary programmes, workshops and symposiums organized by various organizations at regional, national and international levels. Dr. Snobar has also attended many international conferences and workshops. Her name is mentioned as a writer in the Directory of “Who’s Who of Jammu and Kashmir Writers and Artists” J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages in 2017.

Dr. Snobar has participated in many programmes of poetry for which she has been awarded with many appreciation certificates at local, state, national and international level. She is also awarded with the ‘Teacher Excellence Award 2021’ on 5thSeptember, 2021- Certificate of Recognition.

She is the Member of Board of Studies in many Universities, like University of Jammu, Cluster University of Jammu, DDE,University of Jammu and also a Convenor of the Board of studies, Deptt of Punjabi GCW Parade Ground, Jammu and also member of JKBOSE in the subject of Punjabi.

During the present times, Dr. Snobar is serving as a Senior Assistant Professor of Punjabi at Deptt. of Punjabi, Govt. College of Women, Parade Ground, Jammu. At the same time, she is contributing her skill in the advancement of Punjabi language in Jammu and Kashmir.