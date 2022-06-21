Snatching case solved, 3 arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 21: Bishnah Police solved a snatching case with the arrest of three accused.

As per police sources, a complaint was lodged at Police Station Bishnah by a person namely Sunny Kumar, son of Baldev Singh of Preet Nagar Hoshiarpur, Punjab stating that some unknown persons snatched his bike along with 2 mobile sets and 20 plastic chairs which he was carrying on his bike for selling purpose.

Acting over the complaint, a case under FIR Number 108/2022 under Section 382 IPC was registered at Police Station Bishnah and investigation started.

To work out the case, a team from Police Station Bishnah led by SHO Inspector Pawan Kumar Dogra was constituted under the supervision of SDPO RS Pura Surinder Singh.

The team did strenuous efforts and with the help of various CCTV cameras footages of the area and connecting various leads along with timely human intervention finally rounded up three suspects identified as Sukhdev Singh, son of Joginder Singh of Chama Kulli, Hoshiarpur, Punjab, at present Kothi Morh Tehsil Bishnah District Jammu, Lovely Singh, son of Govind Singh and Angrez Singh, both residents of Kothi Morh, Tehsil Bishnah District Jammu.

During sustained questioning, the accused confessed their involvement in the above case and on their disclosure stolen items including one motorcycle, 17 plastic chairs and two mobile phones valuing Rs 97,000 were recovered.

Further investigation of the case is going on to ascertain their involvement in other cases.