Class 10th student reportedly missing

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, June 21: A 10th class student from Shah village of Samba district is reportedly missing. According to the information received, the family members of the girl refused to grant her permission to participate in sports. Annoyed with the decision of her parents, the girl left the house and did not return. Her whereabouts are not known.

The family members have appealed the girl to return and put a video on social media in this regard. Samba police has also taken the cognisance of the matter.