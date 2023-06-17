SMVDSB registers hat-trick by securing Ist position in ‘National Water Awards

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, June 17: In recognition of the significant strides made to promote water conservation and proper management of water in the category of ‘Best Institution for Campus Usage’, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) bagged in a row the First Prize for the 3rd time in the 4th ‘National Water Awards-2023’, thereby securing a hat-trick.

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar conferred the 4th National Water Awards today at an award distribution ceremony organised at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi by the Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

A total of 41 winners, including Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, covering 11 categories from various States across the country were selected on the basis of their work.

National Water Awards (NWA) have been instituted to recognize and encourage exemplary work and efforts made by States, Districts, individuals, organizations, etc across the country in attaining the vision of a ‘Jal Samriddh Bharat’. Besides, it seeks to create awareness among people about the importance of water and motivate them to adopt best water use practices.

The prestigious award was received on behalf of the Shrine Board by Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB who said that this award will encourage and motivate Shrine Board for continuing in its endeavour to adopt and promote best water usage practices also in future.

The Shrine Board besides making concerted efforts to provide the best possible facilities to the pilgrims, adopting best water management practices and techniques for water conservation. These include the construction of water harvesting ponds, afforestation drives in Trikuta Hills, installation of Water ATMs, recycling of sewage treatment plants, water for reuse in flushing of toilet blocks, installation of waterless urinals and rooftop rainwater harvesting etc. In addition, the Shrine Board has been planting more than 1.50 lakh seedlings every year in the forest area for retention of water and prevention of soil erosion.

Noteworthy, that the Shrine Board has been awarded consecutively for the past many years in recognition of its initiatives taken in varied spheres.