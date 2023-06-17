Azad chairs office bearers meet, forms committee for earthquake affected areas

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR/JAMMU, June 17: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad chaired a crucial meeting in Anantnag, where he highlighted the significance of expanding the party’s public outreach.

Stressing the need to strengthen the party cadre, Azad urged office bearers to connect with people at their doorsteps and address their genuine grievances.

Azad underlined that every worker and office bearer of DPAP has the responsibility to convey the party’s agenda to the common people and encourage them to join the movement for the betterment of Jammu and Kashmir.

The chairman reiterated that DPAP is a party dedicated to fighting for the rights of the poor and the people. He declared that the party serves as the guardian of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, committed to protecting their political and economic rights. Azad emphasized that their fight is a long and decisive one, requiring motivation and ideological endorsement from the people.

Expressing satisfaction with the efforts of party workers and office bearers, Azad acknowledged their dedication in addressing contentious public issues such as forced land eviction, reduction in ration quotas, job aspirations, property tax, and electricity concerns. He commended their work and stressed the importance of compelling the Government to listen to the concerns of the underprivileged, ensuring that nobody is deprived of their rights.

Reflecting on the rights that were taken away, Azad promised to continue fighting for the restoration of statehood, land rights, and job rights.

Looking ahead, Azad pledged to implement a developmental model in triple shifts if his party comes to power after the elections in Jammu and Kashmir. He envisioned transforming the Union Territory into a world-class tourism destination, leveraging its natural resources and beauty.

The meeting saw the presence of prominent party members, including Taj Mohiuddin, GM Saroori, Ch Haroon Khatana, Mohammad Amin Bhatt, Gulzar Ahmed Wani, Salman Nizami, and other party leaders.

Meanwhile, the DPAP Chairman has constituted a committee to assess the damage caused by the recent earthquake in Doda District.

As per reports, the committee headed by Vice-Chairman GM Saroori, will submit the details of the losses incurred in the Chenab Valley to Azad within seven days.

After the committee submits the report, Azad will take up the matter with Government for help to the victims.