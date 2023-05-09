SMVDSB organises interaction cum mega feast function at Banganga

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, May 9: As a part of recognition to the Best Performing Unit during 2022-23 and as a continuous endeavour towards employee welfare, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board today organised an interaction cum mega feast (Bada Khana) function at Banganga.

Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, SMVD Shrine Board, accompanied by a team of officers, had an interaction session followed by a mega feast with the employees at Banganga. The CEO and the team of officers comprising Navneet Singh, Additional CEO; Dr Sunil Sharma; Dr J C Mehra, Joint CEOs; Vishavjeet Singh, Dy CEO and other concerned officers of the Board participated in the interaction programme aimed at recognition of the good work done by the employees and removing their difficulties.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer extended his gratitude to the Chairman, SMVDSB (LG Manoj Sinha) for his continuous support and guidance under which a plethora of initiatives for facilitation of pilgrims and welfare of staff are being undertaken by the Board. Besides, developmental initiatives in the form of additional accommodation for pilgrims as well as employees, he enumerated various significant measures for the general welfare of the Shrine Board employees which include enhancement of hardship allowance posted at Higher Altitudes, promotions of various groups of employees, restructuring of various cadres for latter promotional avenues, one time relaxation in qualification, revision of scales, besides, Medical Support Policy for employees and their dependants.

While underlining the efforts made by the field functionaries, the CEO lauded the round the clock services dedicated to ensure facilitation of pilgrims visiting the holy cave shrine. He interacted with the staff in regard to skill upgradation of the employees, personnel related matters of staff, welfare initiatives for Swachhta Sahayaks and other staff, sanitation aspects, etc.

The CEO also gave awards to some of the employees as a token of appreciation for their outstanding performance and devotion to duty and also disbursed scholarships to the wards of Swachhta Sahayaks.

Among those, who participated in the interaction, included staff of the Board posted in the Banganga Sector and the families of Swachhta Sahayaks posted and residing in the area.