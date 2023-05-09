Maha Samprokshanam of Jammu Venkateswara temple on June 8

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 9: The Maha Samprokshanam ritual in Sri Venkateswara temple at Jammu will be observed on June 8 and henceforth the devotees who are visiting Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra shall have the blessings of Bhagawan Sri Balaji Venkateswara too.

This was stated by Y V Subba Reddy, Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board Chairman, who along with the officials of the trust board and District Police administration inspected Lord Sri Venkateswara (Balaji) temple at Majeen in Jammu on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons, he said, TTD has taken up the construction of Lord Sri Venkateswara temples across various cities for the benefit of those devotees who could not visit to Tirumala. “So far, we have constructed temples at Visakhapatnam, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhuvneshwar and temples are coming up at Mumbai, Raipur, Ahmedabad in near future. Apart from cities, to take forward Hindu Sanatana Dharma Prachara to the grassroot level we have also constructed Lord Venkateswara (Balaji) temples at Agency and remote areas like Seetampeta, Rampachodavaram etc in Andhra Pradesh,” he maintained.

Adding further he said, the Government of Jammu has allotted over 62 acres of land and the temple was constructed at Rs 30 crores. Besides the main temple, sub-shrines, Potu-kitchen area, Annaprasadam counter, parking lot, landscapes etc would also come up soon.

Briefing about the Maha Samprokshanam, the Chairman said, the religious event will last for five days from June 4 to June 8 with Ankurarpanam on June 3. On June 8, Vigraha Pratistha, Maha Samprokshanam will be performed in the auspicious time. The devotees will be allowed for Lord’s darshan from 12 noon onwards on May 8th as the temple is located away from the City, we have sought the Government of Jammu to provide round the clock security,” he maintained.

The Local Advisory Committee Chairman of Delhi, Vemi Reddy Prasanti Reddy, Joint Executive Officer of TTD Veerabrahmam, Chief vigilance & security officer Sri Narasimha Kishore, local SP of Jammu Rahul, TTD Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, SE Satyanarayana, SE electrical Venkateswarulu, EE Sudhakar, TTD PRO Dr T Ravi , District Administration and Police officers and others were also present on the occasion.