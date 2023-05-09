LBA chief calls for boycotting investment by non-locals in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, May 9: Reiterated the demand for 6th Schedule of the Indian Constitution for the Ladakh Union Territory to safeguard interests of the locals, President of Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), Thupstan Chhewang has called for boycotting investment by non-locals in the UT.

“After Ladakh becoming UT, the safeguard is a must but things have not been taken care of,” he said while talking to media persons, here today.

While elaborating, he stressed that no non-local should be allowed to invest in business at Ladakh. “Ladakh must stand together and boycott such events. The locals having such business partners must immediately disassociate. Land, jobs and business will only be safe if Ladakh gets 6th schedule,” he stressed.

The LBA leader drew attention towards the case where a non-local has allegedly claimed a disputed property in Leh despite being ineligible for the same.

Justifying the demand of 6th Schedule, Thupstan Chhewang said that people of Ladakh should get more benefits as they have been facing many challenges. With the increase in local population, people will have to construct their houses on the uncultivated land (Thang) but it has also been restricted, he said and added that the people who already have house, were also facing difficulty in getting registered.