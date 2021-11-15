SMVDSB initiates work on Banganga rejuvenation, beautification of track

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Nov15: With an aim to rejuvenate the Banganga rivulet and improve the ecology and aesthetics of the area, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), Ramesh Kumar today reviewed the ongoing Civil and Sanitation works at Banganga for its rejuvenation with a focus on conservation synchronised development and contiguous of its embankments.

Banganga, is considered a sacred and holy stream by the pilgrims who visit the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi.

CEO visited Bathing Ghats located on the Banganga rivulet and assessed the work executed so far regarding desilting and renovation of Bathing Ghats. The work was started last month on a mission mode for removal of waste in a phased manner, generated from nearby localities. Earlier, a plan has also been initiated for construction of drainage as the area is lacking the sewer network system with interceptor chambers to divert polluted water.

The CEO emphasised the need to strengthen checks like effluent monitoring, afforestation and awareness of stakeholders. He remarked that “Banganga river rejuvenation is a very important focus area for us as a stakeholder and we would like to put in a system that works”. The solution is to bring in community participation with the Shrine Board acting as facilitator, the CEO said.

He laid emphasis on holistic approach for rejuvenation of Banganga river, wherein water management and environment management are taken together for implementation to restore the lost ecology of the polluted stretches of the river. CEO also inspected the Vatika/ theme garden area adjoining to the river and directed to carry out necessary renovation works including removing of wild plants and shrubs. He also stressed the need to develop environment friendly and attractive pilgrimage promoting a message of environmental care as a religious responsibility.

CEO directed engineers of the board to take stock of the arrangements required on grounds for initiating action in this regard.