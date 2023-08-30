SMVDSB celebrates 38th Foundation Day

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Aug 30: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board today celebrated its 38th Foundation Day by organizing Havan and Yagya amid special prayers, which were attended by the Shrine Board Chief Executive Officer, Anshul Garg.

On the occasion, CEO recalled the contributions made for the facilitation of the pilgrims throughout the journey and contended that the Shrine Board is committed to ensure the best possible facilities put in place for the comfort and well-being of the pilgrims. He lauded the tireless efforts of each and every foot soldier and underscored that with Mata’s blessings, the shrine has emerged as one of the most visited shrines in the country and collective efforts of the Board have been recognized at the National Level in the form of National Water Award and National e-governance Award.

The CEO extended his gratitude to the Chairman of Shrine Board (LG Manoj Sinha) for his continuous support and guidance under which a plethora of initiatives for facilitation of pilgrims and welfare of staff are being undertaken by the Board relatively in a short span of time.

Anshul Garg, while congratulating the newly promoted team members, stressed all employees to ensure greater facilitation of pilgrims visiting the Holy Cave Shrine adding that all of us need to redouble our efforts and no stone should be left unturned to provide best possible services to the pilgrims to make the pilgrimage a memorable experience for them.

At Katra, the main function was held at Niharika Complex where special prayers were performed by organizing Havan. Among those present on the occasion were Navneet Singh, Addl.CEO; Dr Jagdish Mehra, Jt CEO besides officers and staff of the Shrine Board.

The religious ceremonies were also organized at Bhawan, Adhkuwari and Jammu in which the staff of the Shrine Board and the pilgrims participated.