Ladakh Marathon jersey launched

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Aug 30: Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh Chairman, Advocate Tashi Gyalson launched the official jersey of the 10th edition of Ladakh Marathon which will be held from September 7 to 10.

Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Santosh Sukhadeve, Senior Superintendent of Police Leh, P.D Nitya, Co-founder Ladakh Marathon, Chewang Motup Goba, JD Sports, Moses Kunzang and Presidents of Tourism Stakeholders were present during the launch ceremony.

An official said, “Six thousand runners from across 27 countries are participating apart from that all States (except three) of India are participating in the 10th edition of Ladakh marathon, the world’s highest altitude marathon. This will be commenced from 7 to 10 September.”

“There were different events such as a full marathon, a half marathon will be held and participants have started to come here. We are trying to make this event (marathon) a big success. We are also focusing towards improving the tourism sector in Ladakh. We are also providing a platform to the local youth who achieve success in this marathon, will provide an opportunity to participate in marathon across India,” he added.