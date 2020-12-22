SMVD Shrine Board starts Refreshment Unit at Katra Helipad

KATRA: With a view to make available quality snacks, hot and cold beverages and other eatables for the pilgrims, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has set up a Catering Outlet at the Serli Helipad at Katra. Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board inaugurated this facility for the pilgrims today amidst performing of pooja and other rituals.

The pilgrims, particularly those utilising the helicopter services between Katra and Sanjichhat helipads, will be facilitated in a big way with the operationalising of this Refreshment Unit. Food, snacks and beverages which will be available to the pilgrims at this Unit on ‘no profit no loss basis’ include stuffed prantha, butter slice, raisin muffin, fruit bun, bread pakoras, cookies, quality packaged snacks, biscuits, tea, coffee, badam and pista milk, fruit juice, packaged drinking water, etc.

The pilgrims present on the occasion appreciated the initiative of the Shrine Board for establishing this facility at the helipad as it will largely facilitate the yatris availing the heli-services for the pilgrimage.