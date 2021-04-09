Smriti Irani presides over first convocation of NIFT Srinagar

*J&K emerging as a global fashion hub: LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 9: Weavers, artisans, and craftsmen working in the handloom and handicraft sector of J&K are unique examples of creation and development of designs. They are an inspiration for budding fashion designers in designing and fashion communication.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha made these remarks while addressing the first convocation of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Srinagar through virtual mode.

Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development was the Chief Guest and Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State (I/C) for Youth Affairs and Sports was Guest of Honour during the convocation ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Irani said that the first batch of NIFT Srinagar has added a golden page in the history of the institution. She inspired the students to be prepared for whatever life has to offer and expressed faith that with the training imparted to them at NIFT, they would be equipped to deal with any tests and hardships that may come their way.

The Minister said that the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has recently announced a package of Rs. 28,400 crore as part of the J&K Industrial Development Scheme and urged upon the students to put in their best efforts to reap benefit from it.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, during his address, observed that with the revival of art and craft centres, the J&K UT is emerging as a global fashion hub.

Observing that J&K is witnessing the revival of its traditional handicrafts, the Lt Governor said that the artisans are again giving expression to their creativity through their talented eyes and hardworking hands. He called upon the students and faculty of NIFT to connect themselves with maximum craftsmen and artisans, be their voice and enrich their art with the research and expertise of the institute.

Underscoring the UT Government’s measures to promote the local products, the Lt Governor observed that UT Government is working on GI tagging of Kashmiri carpet, wood carving, Namda craft, Phool Kari, Basohli painting, Tweed fabric, Chikri craft, etc so that these products can be made available in the International Markets.

Speaking on the latest e-commerce initiatives, the Lt Governor said that the Handloom and Handicraft products of J&K have been provided global platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. With sustained efforts, the Handloom and Handicraft Industry of J&K would again reach its pinnacle.

Addressing the young designers of NIFT, Srinagar, the Lt Governor said that Designing and Fashion communication course of NIFT has huge potential in creating and developing new designs. It also has the power to revive the old crafts of the handloom sector, and can bring about a revolution in the handloom industry of the region.

The Lt Governor highlighted the significant role of NIFT, Srinagar in creation of Human Capital for the Fashion and Design Industry, besides incorporating the local crafts into the dynamics of fashion market.

The Lt Governor congratulated all the students who received their graduating degrees from National Institute of Fashion Technology and wished for their happy and successful future.

While congratulating the graduates and their parents, Kiren Rijiju, Union MoS urged the students to make best use of the opportunities available to them as the apparel and fashion industry has a lot of potential. He said that the youth of India has an important role to play in defining and portraying soft image and soft power of the country and that the alumni of NIFT Srinagar will play a pioneering role in this direction.