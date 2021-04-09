Dr Jitendra chairs DISHA meetings of Udhampur, Ramban, Reasi

*E-inaugurates 11 PMGSY roads of Udhampur

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Apr 9: To review the progress of various centrally sponsored schemes, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Dr Jitendra Singh chaired District Development Coordination & Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meetings of Udhampur, Ramban and Reasi at Conference Hall of DC Office Complex Udhampur.

For District Udhampur, the meeting was attended by DDC Chairperson, Lal Chand, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer, DDC Vice Chairperson, Juhi Manhas, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur Indu Kanwal Chib, BDCs, President MC Dr Jogeshwar Gupta, District Officers of different departments besides PRIs.

At outset, District Development Commissioner Udhampur, Indu Kanwal Chib gave a detailed power point presentation about the centrally sponsored schemes being implemented in different sectors of the District Udhampur.

During the meeting, Dr Singh took extensive review of all schemes under taken by different departments in the district. District heads of various departments apprised the Union Minister about the status of different schemes taken up and their status as on date.

The Union Minister stressed on achievement of physical as well as financial progress and targets set under different schemes. He directed the concerned departments to mobilize their men and machinery for effective implementation of all schemes and coverage of 100% eligible beneficiaries under all schemes and also added to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out. The MoS directed all the officers to work in coordination for better results at the grass root level. He further directed the officers to remain in touch with the people, pay regular visits and organize camps in all the remote and far-flung areas so that the people can avail maximum benefits of these schemes.

On the occasion, Dr Singh inaugurated virtually a total of 11 completed projects under PMGSY sector which include Udhampur- Kainthgali to Jasserkote road, Sunari to Sanote part-II road, Thathi to Mananoo road, Moud to Pattlian road, Ritti to Kuprala, Delhar to Amroh, Jakhed to Gurshala, Samnabanj to Sonal, Dhoona to Conara, Katheel to Punna, Banjian to Nolan of different Blocks. PMO also e-inauguration of various works executed by IWMP. Dr Singh also felicitated the selected contestants of ‘Catch the Rain’ on the occasion

While reviewing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 14th FC, SBM-G, Physical status report under 14th FC, Dr Singh asked concerned officers to ensure all the works taken up are completed within time frame. The Union Minister directed all the concerned departments to ensure 100% coverage of all eligible beneficiaries and Aadhaar for whole population in the district so that all beneficiaries oriented schemes should be linked to Aadhaar and implemented effectively on grass root level.

Earlier, Dr Singh chaired another meeting of District Development Coordination & Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at Conference Hall DC Office Complex Udhampur.

The meeting was attended by District Development Council Chairperson, Ramban Dr Shamshada Shan, DDC Vice Chairperson, Rabia Beigh, District Development Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam, BDCs, PRIs and other District officers of various departments.

DC Ramban, Mussarat Islam gave a scheme wise detailed PowerPoint presentation about various ongoing centrally sponsored schemes under taken by different departments in the district Ramban.

Underlining the ambitious projects of PM to provide house hold to everyone, Dr Jitendra directed DC Ramban to expedite the work on PMAY Gramin to provide household under the scheme in a time line manner. Dr Singh asked the concerned to aware the people regarding Ayushman Bharat sehat Scheme by mobilizing ASHAs, Anganwadi workers and PRIs in their respective areas and ensur that all the beneficiaries will be covered under these schemes and receive golden card.

A District Development Coordination & Monitoring Committee ( DISHA) meeting of Reasi was held today under the chairmanship Dr Jitendra Singh wherein DDC Chairperson, Saraf Singh Nag, DDC Vice Chairperson, Sajra Qadir, Deputy Commissioner, Ajay Kumar, BDCs and District Officers of various departments besides nominated members of DISHA participated in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner, Reasi briefed about the scheme wise progress of various centrally Sponsored schemes being implemented in different sectors of the District Reasi.

DDC Chairperson, Saraf Singh Nag,Vice Chairperson, President MCs, BDCs projected scores of demands and problems being faced by them which include Parking issues in Bus stand Reasi, Delimitation, Installation of street lights, Low voltage at Pouni, Shortage of staff in health department, Network problem in Arnas, Banking Facility, Pending Liabilities under MGNREGA, Installation of CCTV Cameras, Sanctioning of KV at Bhamag etc.