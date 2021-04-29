SMC to establish 3 COVID-19 wellness centres as admissions swell

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Apr 29: Srinagar Municipal Corporation is going to establish three additional COVID wellness centres in Srinagar city as the cases witness a surge with every passing day.

Officials said that the move has come as the number of admissions swells across Kashmir particularly in the hospitals that are situated in Srinagar city.

“We are keeping additional spaces available which can be utilized at the time of need and for that, we have identified the places,” the officials said.

In this regard, the Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu chaired a high-level meeting in his office chamber regarding setting up 3 covid wellness centres which will act as emergency centres to three designated hospital of Srinagar.

Mattu while expressing concern over the prevailing situation directed that Director Health Services Kashmir shall maintain these wellness centres as level II Covid Care facility to manage mildly ill patients, referred to these centres from the designated covid hospital and shall provide medicines to the under arrangement at Covid wellness centres.

He desired that Covid wellness centres will be monitored and managed by the designated covid hospitals to which the centre will be attached as an extension.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner, SMC, Director Health Services Kashmir, Joint Commissioner, SMC, FA/Chief Accounts Officer, Deputy Director Planning, Nodal Officer Covid Divisional Control Room, M/S Ehsaas International (NGO).

During the meeting, the Mayor desired to set up one wellness centre initially at Community Hall Baba Demb to be attached to CD Hospital as an extension in the due course of time, other wellness centres attached to two more designated Covid Hospital will be set up.

It was decided that the treatment regime will be from the covid Hospital and no change in the same will be done at the wellness centre unless authorized by the treating consultant.

Moreover, also, a nodal officer will be designated from each covid Hospital as a single point of contact while the Radiological and laboratory support in the case will be provided by the designated Covid Hospital.

It was further directed that Ehsaan international will provide PPE Kits, Oxygen Concentrators and Oxygen Cylinders for the wellness centre. Voluntary Medicare Society will provide Paramedical and ancillary staff for the wellness centres. They will also help provide wheelchairs and Ambulance for each centre.

The Mayor has directed the SMC to provide Beds with accessories, Sanitization as well as cleaning at Wellness Centres. “SMC will also provide space for the wellness centres at identified community Halls under its jurisdiction,” he said.