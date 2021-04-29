Drugs Control admn takes measures to maintain hassle free supply of COVID drugs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 29: To ensure the smooth and hassle free availability of Covid Management Drugs in the Pharma Distribution Channels, the Drug Control Officers under the direct supervision of Assistant Drugs Controller, Jammu carried out simultaneous surprise inspections in and around the tertiary care hospitals and the Covid Designated Hospitals in Jammu.

The primary objective and focus of the constituted teams was to ensure that the Covid Management/allied Life Saving Drugs are sold strictly as per the mandate of law and to curb unnecessary panic buying & hoarding of such medicines in the large patient care.

The teams of the Drug Control Officers during these surprise inspections observed that some pharma dealers were engaged and indulging in panic sale of Covid Management & other Life Saving Medicines to the customers.

Therefore, the operations of five such Retail Sale Establishments were disallowed u/s 22 (d) of Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 on spot.

The licenses were warned of severe action in case the omissions are repeated and SOP’s are not followed in letter and spirit.

During theses surprise inspections, notices have been served to all the authorized stockiest authorized to procure injection Remdesivir from different pharma houses with the strict directions to supply Inj. Remdesivir to Government / Private Covid Designated Hospitals only against proper Supply Orders/ Indents.

Through the medium of the notice they have been warned not to indulge in any kind of hoarding/sale to any other non designated health institution which may otherwise invite action under the mandate of law & Disaster Management Act. Moreover, the firms were directed to submit complete records of procurement & supply on daily basis to the concerned area officers for further scrutiny & monitoring.

Drugs Control Officers have been directed by the State Drugs Controller to keep a strict vigil on the availability of all Covid Management & Life Saving Medicines on day to day basis.

The State Drug Controller has assured that adequate supplies of basic Covid Management Drugs are available in the supply chain to the end users. She however stressed upon the need for judicious use of Covid Management Drugs. She further added that as an abundant precautionary measure the supply of Injection Remdesivir has been restricted to Covid Designated Hospitals only.