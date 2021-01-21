SMC Mayor calls on Lt Governor

JAMMU: Mayor, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Sh. Junaid Azim Mattu today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

Mattu, during his meeting with the Lt Governor, briefed the latter about various ongoing initiatives being launched by SMC.

He also apprised the Lt Governor about issues pertaining to augmentation of manpower and mechanical infrastructure of SMC, strengthening and upgradation of transport fleet, besides security and safe accommodation for Municipal Corporators and their other welfare issues.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the Mayor, assured that all the genuine issues projected by him would be taken up for consideration.

In order to provide the people with better public services, the Lt Governor asked the Mayor to take all requisite measures for making constant improvement in the functioning of the Corporation. He also laid special emphasis on ensuring round the clock provision of basic civic amenities to the people.

The Lt Governor observed that the government is committed towards the welfare of the public representatives, besides empowering the grass root institutions of democratic setup in J&K.