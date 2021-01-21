Army jawan martyred in Pak firing along LoC in Poonch

JAMMU: An Army jawan was mertyred when Pakistan violated the ceasefire and resorted to firing on forward positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch, the officials said.

The Indian Army responded to the enemy fire in a befitting manner, they added.

Havaldar Nirmal Singh of the 10 JAK Rifles unit of the Army was critically injured in the firing and subsequently succumbed to his injuries, the officials said. (AGENCIES)