Sir, It is a matter of pride for all of us that over 120 smart cities projects worth Rs 3057 crore have been completed in J&K UT and the Centre has fixed target of June 2023 for SCM implementation.It is for the appraisal of all concerned sitting at the highest level of policy making and planning that the real feeling of smart City Projects can be felt by common masses only when they have optimum drainage systems, quality lanes, bylanes ,open spaces, appropriate landscaping, sanitation in and around surrounding areas. All the infrastructure development projects need to be holistic and the drainage system of the whole Jammu city needs to be addressed on priority basis. Moreover, some funds must be earmarked especially for new Wards of Jammu Municipal Corporation and those area where the condition of drainage system is deplorable and the lanes have never been constructed.I hope CEO Jammu Smart City will take cognizance of the aforementioned issues. Dr D K Sharma Lower Gadigarh