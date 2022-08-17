Interviews for added level 6 posts no longer required

The element of manipulations in most of the cases allegedly engineered through the “invisible” weapon of interviews has been done away with, now in various levels of other posts not covered under ”no interview” so far . In other words, just the written test and the merit list thereof would alone be the eligibility criteria of the candidates for being considered for such posts. Unfortunately, there has been more or less a culture to use the tool of interview to help blue eyed and the favourite ones to give top ranking in oral test/interview and thus get through in securing a job. Now those mechanisations are yesteryears’ practices going to be replaced by transparency, objectivity, fair play and merit oriented selection and on fast track basis