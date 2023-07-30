Smart City Project | Jammu To Get Fleet Of 100 E-Buses In Aug

Jammu, July 30: The winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir is all set to get a fleet of 100 e-buses from the month of August under Smart City Project Limited.

The busses will be supplied by TATA and expected to make a major contribution to cutting carbon emissions and fostering a cleaner environment.

“In total 100 e-buses are being procured,” Rahul Yadav, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation said.

Yadav, who is also Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) further said, “for Jammu city 75 (9-meter model) e-buses are arriving in August and 25 (12-meter) vehicles will be ply outside Jammu district.”

“The complete fleet is expected to reach in the next few days and operation of these eco-friendly buses will commence after successful trials in August,” said the CEO.

The e-Buses will improve Reliable Comfortable and Affordable Public Transport with state of art safety features like panic button, location tracking system, CCTV, stop request system.

“Online metros, mobility cards and digital payment systems would be introduced for e-buses to do away with the practice of paper tickets,” said the Official.

He however, stated that a full-fledged bus-stand cum charging station and parking bay has been set up at Bhagwati Nagar area. (Agencies)