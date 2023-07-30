‘Mann Ki Baat’ | Motivational Tales To Reach Students In Comic Format Across J&K Schools

JAMMU, July 30: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) with an aim to motivate young minds, will teach selected stories of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episodes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the comic book format in the government schools across the Union Territory.

Sources in the J&K Board of School Education said that the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with ‘Amar Chitra Katha’ has planned to bring out 12 volumes of Comic Book on selected stories of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of the Prime Minister of India.

“The first book of the series was published on the eve of completion of 100 episodes of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and also a digital copy of the book is available in 13 languages on the Amrit Mahotsav Portal in a download format,” sources added and said that the second volume of the series (English) is also available.

“The Comic Book comprises of inspiring stories of individuals and organizations that overcame disability, poverty, discouragement and contributed for the benefit of the society,” sources said adding that as there are learning outcomes for school children in the book, digital copy has been made available in most of Government of India run schools and efforts are being made for easy availability of printed copies in these schools.

“The J&K Education Department has been instructed to either place bulk orders to the publisher directly or authorize schools to procure printed copies of the book from the local distributor,” they added.

Sources said that the book is also available in Amazon and Flipkart platforms and the digital copy of the book should also be uploaded on the portals of State School Boards as portals of schools, adding, “the Heads of the Institutions (HOIs) across the UT of Jammu and Kashmir have also been instructed to have one period every week for story telling from ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Comic Book.”

“One of the most communicative teachers will be tasked to tell at least two stories every week from the book and in addition, schools may be instructed to narrate selected inspirational stories during school assembly which will surely create a positive impact among the young minds,” they said.

“The motivational tales will surely inspire our children about the hardwork and commitment of our people contributing to nation building,” an official told UNI.

He said that the selected stories from different ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episodes will have tales of people from Jammu and Kashmir, whose names were mentioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in different episodes with regard to their working and role in various ways of contributing to the development of the country.

“This is the best way of reaching out young minds with motivational and inspirational thoughts that can channelize them in a positive direction,” he added. (Agencies)