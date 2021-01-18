Slight respite from cold wave in Kashmir; fresh spell of snow from Friday

SRINAGAR: There was slight respite from chilly weather conditions as the mercury during the night improved though remained several degrees below normal at most places in Kashmir valley, where a fresh spell of snow is predicted from Friday.

A Met department spokesperson said that weather will remain dry during the next three days in Kashmir valley. “Cold wave will continue till Thursday due to dry weather and open skies,” he said.

However, he said a fresh Western Disturbance (WD), which originated from the Arabian Sea and is approaching the region through Afghanistan and Pakistan, will hit the region on Friday.

“Under the influence of this WD, light snow is predicted on Friday at some places. The system will intensify, resulting in light to moderate snow at most places on Saturday and Sunday,” he added.

After witnessing an improvement of about a degree in the night temperature, people in the summer capital, Srinagar, woke up to a chilly and foggy Monday morning. However, as the day progressed, sun came out, resulting in some improvement, though ice cold winds continued in the city.

World famous Dal Lake and other water-bodies remained frozen in Srinagar, where authorities have warned people, particularly youth and children, not to walk on the frozen water.

Hospitals in the city have also witnessed heavy influx of patients with broken bones following slipping on frozen interior and link roads. Against minus 7.6 degree recorded on Sunday, the night temperature in the city was minus 6.4 degree, which is over 4 degree below normal.

However, there was some relief in the afternoon due to sunshine though ice cold winds continued.

Qazigund, gateway to the valley, was the coldest place in the valley even as the mercury improved about a degree from Sunday and settled at minus 8.3 degree, which is 5 degree below normal.

The world famous ski resort of Gulmarg was the only two places in the valley where the minimum temperature witnessed a dip though settled above normal.

Against minus 4.2degree recorded on Sunday, the night temperature at the ski resort settled at minus six degree, which is about a two degree above normal.

“Despite chilly weather conditions due to icy cold winds, the tourists are out on ski slopes enjoying different snow related activities. All the ski slopes have been thrown open for tourists,” a hotelier from Gulmarg said over the phone.

Besides Gulmarg, world famous health resort of Pahalgam was the only place where the mercury settled above normal. Against minus 8.7 degree recorded on Sunday, the night temperature at the resort settled at minus 6.8 degree, which is slightly above normal.

The night temperature at Kupwara in north Kashmir and tourist resort of Kokernag settled at minus 5.2 degrees and minus 6.9 degrees, respectively. (agencies)