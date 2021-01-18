BDS Destroys Suspicious-looking Bag Found Along Kupwara-Kralpora Road

KUPWARA: A Bomb Disposal Squad has destroyed a suspicious-looking bag found earlier this morning by a Road Opening Party along Kupwara-Kralpora road, official sources said.

They said that during a routine road inspection by army personnel (ROP) of 338 Field Regiment, a bag, red in color, was spotted at roadside near Harie area.

“A message was communicated subsequent to which road was temporarily suspended for vehicular traffic”, they said adding “BDS was roped in as to determine possibility of any incriminating or explosive inside the bag.”

“A squad arrived at the spot and destroyed the bag”, they said. When asked about any explosive or incriminating material actually found in the bag, the sources however couldn’t authenticate it, saying the “BDS reached the spot only to destruct the suspicious bag.”

Meanwhile vehicular traffic movement resumed on the road after remaining suspended for over an hour.