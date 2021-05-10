Slight dip in Corona cases in Kashmir; 2118 test +ve, 17 die

Train services suspended in Valley

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, May 10: For the first time in the last two weeks, Kashmir witnessed a slight dip in the COVID-19 positive cases as 2118 tested positive for the virus while 19 infected people died here taking Jammu and Kashmir tally of death toll to 3614.

Authorities today suspended the train services from tomorrow (May 11) till May 16 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases in Valley.

Chief Area Manager Railways, Saqib Yousuf said that train services will be suspended from tomorrow (May 11) till May 16 evening. He said as of now they have directions to suspend the train services for one week, which can be extended further as per the situation.

Saqib said that the decision has been taken on requisition of the J&K Government in view of surge in COVID-19 cases.

In the meantime, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Ajaz Asad in his order issued here restricted the opening of shops selling essential commodities to morning only. The order read, partially permissible activities from 8 am to 12 noon include retail and wholesale grocery shops (excluding multi-item departmental stores), milk and dairy products, mandis, shops and street vendors’ dealing with fruit and vegetables only, bakery, meat and chicken shops. However, these shops were allowed to operate for full day in earlier order.

Out of 17 COVID-19 patients who died today in Kashmir, three were admitted in SKIMS Soura, five in SMHS Srinagar, one in CD Hospital Srinagar, three in SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina, one in District Hospital Pulwama, one in GMC Anantnag, one in CHC Kupwara and one in TH Bijbehara.

Those who tested positive include 701 from Srinagar, 163 Baramulla, 343 Budgam, 135 Pulwama, 187 Kupwara, 134 Anantnag, 65 Bandipora, 76 Ganderbal, 254 Kulgam and 60 from Shopian.

Srinagar saw record spike of over 1100 positive cases, but today recorded an all time low of 701 positive cases in last two weeks. Srinagar is witnessing complete Corona curfew for last 10 days and coming down of positive cases is an encouraging sign.

As per officials figures, 53,835 positive cases including 622 deaths and 42,065 recoveries are from Srinagar, 16,567 including 212 deaths and 12,467 recoveries are from Baramulla, 14,262 including 10,468 recoveries and 144 deaths are from Budgam, 9,137 including 6,767 recoveries and 122 deaths are from Pulwama, 8,536 including 110 deaths and 6,713 recoveries are from Kupwara, 10,328 including 6,436 recoveries and 121 deaths are from Anantnag, 6,306 cases including 5,474 and 69 deaths are from Bandipora, 6,355 including 5,323 recoveries and 56 deaths are from Ganderbal, 6,666 including 3,576 recoveries and 72 deaths are from Kulgam and 4,026 including 2,855 recoveries and 44 deaths are from Shopian.

With fresh cases, the number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 136,018 including 102,144 recoveries and 1,572 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 49,951 including 32,302 from Kashmir division.

With 2,855 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 167,813 which is 76.08 percent of the total cases.

And the lockdown continued for the 11th straight day in Kashmir while police arrested 30 persons in the Valley for violating the COVID norms.

In Kashmir the markets and the roads wore a deserted look throughout the day ahead of Eid as there is no relaxation. However, some bakery shops and other standalone shops witnessed some shoppers who were seen buying essentials ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The emergency services were functioning normally while the public transport with 50 percent capacity was also plying.

Police and paramilitary troopers were deployed on the roads since morning to enforce the lockdown. The barricades were also erected by the security forces to prevent vehicular movement.

Meanwhile, police arrested 30 persons, lodged 22 FIRs and also realized fine to the tune of Rs 95,600 from 699 people for violating the guidelines and rules in Kashmir.

“Besides, 64 vehicles were also seized in Budgam, Baramulla and Shopian for violating guidelines and restrictions and indulging in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals,” police said.