Cong spreading lies on COVID, development: Kavinder

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 10: Hitting out hard against the Congress leadership for spreading canards against BJP Government over poor handling of COVID-19 and development deficit in J&K, former DyCM, Kavinder Gupta said that Government’s decisive fight against dreadful COVID-19 is the testimony to the fact that J&K has made tremendous progress in healthcare and other fields.

During his visit to the Corona testing camp at Raipur Satwari here on Monday, the senior BJP leader said that Congress leaders starting from top hierarchy to ground level are all concocting stories against the BJP Government out of frustration. He said that despite the dangerous second wave of Corona virus grappling the J&K, the BJP Government led by PM Narendra Modi augmented the healthcare edifice including the provision of vaccine jabs to make sure that UT doesn’t face any problem in fighting Corona virus.

He alleged that during the time of disease when the people are in dire need of support the Congress leaders have gone into hibernation mode and are in mood to have firsthand information of the ground situation.

“Unlike useless Congress, the BJP and its allied wings have become more vibrant during these testing times and are providing plenty of support in cash and kind to the deserving population to enable people to bravely confront with the novel Corona virus and its various variants which have brought life in J&K to a complete halt”, he said and added that come what may, the Congress leadership cannot de-motivate BJP from doing its job of providing succour to people in need.

He said that development in Jammu speaks louder than words and BJP in no way needs any endorsement certificate from Congress leaders to authenticate what it has accomplished. Naib Sarpanch, Avtar Singh, Sunil Kumar and Master Narinder Singh were also present.

Meanwhile, the former Deputy Chief Minister visited Rajeev Gandhi Hospital in Gangyal area and reviewed the functioning of the health facility. He asked the stakeholders to follow COVID SOPs at all times and ensure that no one gets infected due to any delinquency or carelessness. Baldev Billawaria, former Chairman Health and Sanitation JMC; Ranjit Singh Mandal Vice-President and Dr Manohar, Medical Superintendent Rajiv Gandhi Hospital also accompanied the senior BJP leader.

Later, Kavinder Gupta along with Purnima Sharma, Dy Mayor and corporator, Neeraj Puri distributed ration among needy at Trikuta Nagar area. Sushma Gupta and Sohan Lal Gupta were also present.