PYC demands suspension of biometrics in PDS supplies

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 10: J&K Pradesh Youth Congress (JKPYC), general secretary, Ricky Dalhotra has said that people of Jammu and Kashmir are facing severe hardships due to the mismanagement under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime at the Centre.

Addressing media persons at a press conference held here today on the directions of president J&K Youth Congress, Udhay Chib, Dalhotra said that Below Poverty Line (BPL) families are not getting PDS ration due to biometric/POS issue during the ongoing crisis situation for which the administration owes an explanation.

Moreover, according to ration dealers use of biometric system in the present circumstances poses great risk not only the dealers but could prove to be a super spreader of Corona virus to all those consumers getting PDS ration after undergoing the biometric process, he said, adding that the dire need of the hour is to suspend the use of biometric system in distributing PDS ration for the time being till the pandemic situation is overcome failing which the system will become a cause of spreading the deadly virus very fast.

Dalhotra said that it is the constitutional duty of the Government to ensure that every soul gets ration to survive especially during extraordinary situations like the ongoing pandemic. He asserted that the Govt should immediately issue a notification temporarily suspending the use of biometric system in PDS ration distribution so that at least the BPL families get their due ration timely and without any risk of getting infected by the deadly virus through biometric equipments.

PYC leader raised the issue of people, especially the youth losing their jobs due to the ongoing pandemic and Corona curfew and facing financial crisis. “The worst affected is the section of people whose two square meal is solely dependent on their meager earnings of the day. These include mostly hawkers and Rehri Wallas and crave attention of the administration in the ongoing distress situation,” he added.

He demanded Rs 5000 cash assistance for such affected people till this tough time due to pandemic is finally over.