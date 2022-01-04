SKUAST-J student selected for fellowship in USA

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 4: Japneet Kour Kukal D/o of Satbir Singh Kukal and Harmeet Kour Kukal, a student of SKUAST-J has been selected for PhD and fellowship in natural resources at the prestigious University of Idaho, U.S.A.

She completed her Masters in Soil Science and Agriculture Chemistry from SKUAST-J under the mentorship of Dr. Vivak M Arya and Prof. Vikas Sharma. Her title of MSc was to study the impact of land use system and seasonal variations on aggregate associated soil carbon in outer Himalayas.

Prof. J. P. Sharma, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-J congratulated Japneet Kour and his mentor Dr.Vivak Arya for the success and urged the students of the University to explore the possibilities of various international fellowships offered by various Universities and Institutes.

Dr. Bikram Singh, Dean FoA, Dr. Rakesh Nanda, Director Education, Dr. S. K. Gupta Registrar, Dr. Bharat Bhushan, Joint Registrar, Academics and other officers of the university congratulated the student and her mentor Dr. Vivak Arya.

Talking about her future plans, Japneet mentioned that she is planning to have her research at the University of Idaho which will highlight the production of eco-friendly fuels and composites from agricultural and bio-waste.