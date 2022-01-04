Advisor Farooq reviews development scenario in Rajouri

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Jan 4: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan visited Rajouri district and reviewed the development scenario in a meeting of concerned officers held today.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal; SSP, Mohammad Aslam; ADDC, Pawan Kumar; DFO Nowshera, Neelima Shah; ADC Nowshera, Sukhdev Singh Sambyal; ACD, Sushil Khajuria; CPO, Mohammad Khurshid; DSEO, Bilal Rashid Mir; PO ICDS, Kartar Singh; CAO, Som Singh; CHO, Madan Lal; ALC, Manisha and other concerned officers.

Advisor had a detailed assessment of physical and financial achievements registered under different schemes and projects being executed by PWD, Jal Shakti, RDD, Power, JKPCC, Education, Health, I&FC Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal and Sheep Husbandry and other departments in the district.

The meeting discussed several issues regarding execution of works under different development projects.

Taking stock of progress made under Capex budget, Advisor expressed concern over meagre expenditure of funds and asked the concerned officers to ensure that funds provided are utilised judiciously and timely.

Discussing performance of PWD sector, it was informed that work on 2 schemes has been completed while 4 projects are in progress under CRF. Under NABARD, work on 12 schemes, out of 52, has been completed while in cities and towns work on 56 schemes, out of 78, has been completed.

While reviewing PMGSY sector, it was informed that out of 91, work on 26 has been completed and almost all schemes are expected to be completed this year.

Reviewing progress under Power sector, Advisor took a detailed account of achievements recorded under DDUY, PMDP-U, PMDP-R and other important schemes.

Reviewing Jal Jeevan Mission, it was informed that 293 schemes at an estimated cost of Rs 1550.52 crore have been approved for the district and 19 blocks of the district have been covered.

While taking stock of progress made under I&FC sector, it was apprised that 8 schemes out of 17 have been completed and rest are in different phases of execution.

Advisor, while reviewing working of Labour department, was informed that as many as 92611 workers have been registered on the e-Shram portal. He asked the ALC to ensure that all the labourers working in the district are registered with the department at the earliest.

While taking note of less cess collection by the Labour Department, Advisor asked the ALC to mitigate the shortfall in cess collection from the contractors.

Regarding functioning of agriculture department in the district, Advisor asked the concerned officers to constitute more FPOs and cooperative societies in the district as they can play a vital role in doubling the farmer’s income. He also asked the concerned officers to enhance the ultra-high-density apple plantation in the district. He also directed the CHO to formulate a district plantation plan.

He directed to mobilize all the available resources for completion of all ongoing projects besides he also asked them to clear the bottlenecks hampering the developmental works timely so that the progress on the projects doesn’t suffer.

Advisor stressed on prompt and efficient public delivery system and directed the officers to leave no stone unturned to meet the development aspirations of the people. He also asked them to be sensitive to public issues and resolve their genuine concerns on a priority basis. He also directed them to ensure that the benefits of the welfare schemes and programs reach the last beneficiary of the district.