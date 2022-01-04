Div Com reviews roll out of e-buses, e-rickshaws

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 4: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer; who is also the chairman of Board of Directors for JSCL, today held a meeting with concerned officers to review the status of tendering of e-rikshaw and operationalisation of e-buses in Jammu City under the Smart City Project.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer JSCL, Avny Lavasa; Additional CEO JSCL, Joint Commissioner, Transport Department; RTO Jammu, Nodal Officer Mumkin Scheme under Mission Youth; besides representatives of electric vehicle manufacturers.

It was informed that Jammu Smart City Ltd has invited tenders for procurement of E-autos as part of Smart City projects and are also in process of floating the tender for e-buses. The e-autos are meant for running on the new routes identified by the RTA (Road Transport Agency) and also as replacement for those fuelled by petrol or diesel. The RTO Jammu informed that around 41 routes have already been notified for operationalization of e-rickshaw and further informed that these E-rickshaws shall be used as an option to ensure end mile connectivity – the localities where public transport is not available.

The Div Com directed the concerned authorities to expedite issuance of permissions and designation of specific routes/ area of operations. The CEO, JSCL further informed that the old Autos can also be replaced with e Autos and the Government will provide subsidies through Mumkin Scheme of Mission Youth & viability gap funding (VGF) under the Jammu Smart City, to the individual beneficiaries. The CEO/JMC Commissioner informed the Div Com that JSCL is also in touch with Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), a subsidiary of the Government of India.

The electric bus will be on trial run on different inter-city and intra-city routes to access its technical, mechanical stability and other practical aspects.

The air and noise pollution free electric buses will be launched on separate routes in both Jammu and Srinagar regions, having capacity to run up to 150 kilometers with one full-charge.

The Divisional Commissioner directed CEO JSCL, to immediately forward the draft RFP document to the Government for accord of approval. CEO informed that the financial model, operational requirements, scope, bidding conditions etc are being closely worked out with the OEM/Fleet Operators.

Joint Commissioner, Transport further informed that under the Taxi Aggregator Rules J&K, the individuals can pool in vehicles and apply for license to run a taxi service in J&K. The Div Com directed the transport department officials to review the laid down conditions under the current Taxi Aggregator Policy, so that more & more competitors in this sector, generally known as radio taxis, can apply for the licenses.

The Div Com suggested that the comments/ facts can be sought from manufacturer companies of e-Vehicles for making the policy in line with other States and UTs.