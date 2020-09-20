SKUAST-J celebrates 22nd Foundation Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 20: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology – Jammu (SKUAST-Jammu) today celebrated its 22nd Foundation Day at Baba Jitto Auditorium, Chatha.

Prof J P Sharma, Chancellor, was the chief guest. The function was organized both offline and virtual mode using Zoom platform. The program started with the lighting of lamp by Vice Chancellor and other dignitaries present on the dias.

The Vice Chancellor, in his address, lauded the efforts of University employees, students and farmers’ for their contribution in the growth and development of SKUAST-Jammu. He said that since its birth in 1999, SKUAST-Jammu has made rapid strides.

It has released 29 varieties of different crops, developed Integrated farming system model, establishment of agri-business Incubation center etc. Prof Sharma also highlighted the achievements attained by the university and said that the motive of the university is to ensure food and household security of farmers by increasing the productivity and profitability on ecological and economically sustainable basis.

“SKUAST-Jammu is always working to cater to the needs of farming community of Jammu region for the development of region specific resources, agricultural technologies and eventual transfer thereof”, the VC said.

He also informed about the future endeavour of the University in commencement of PhD programme in agribusiness management, strengthening of placement cell, student-industry interface, and establishment of new KVKs etc. He also discussed about the benefits of bills for the farmers’ introduced recently in Lok Sabha.

An expert lecture on “Feeding 1.37 billion with Nutritional Security” by Dr A K Srivastava, Member, ASRB, New Delhi was also organized on the occasion.

He said that 52 per cent population of India earns livelihood from agriculture and reiterated that green, white, yellow and blue revolution paved the way for food surplus in India. He gave brief information about the development of India from “Food deficient” and Food Import in 1947 to Food Self-Sufficiency and Food Export with effect from 1980.

Earlier, lecture on importance of Foundation Day for SKUAST-Jammu was given by Dr S E H Rizvi, Dean, Faculty of Basic Sciences. He informed about the reason for the establishment of SKUAST-Jammu after bifurcation from erstwhile SKUAST.

Officers of the University Dr R K Gupta, Dr S K Gupta, Dr Deepak Kher, Rajesh Talwar, Heads of the Divisions and Professor(s) were present during the celebrations while all other teaching and non-teaching staff joined virtually.

Vote of thanks was presented by Dr Rajesh Katoch, Dean, Students’ Welfare, SKUAST-J while the proceedings were conducted by Dr Ankur Rastogi.