SKorea protests against Japan’s territorial claims to disputed islets

Seoul, July 12 : South Korea on Friday protested against Japan’s renewed territorial claims to the disputed islets lying halfway between the two countries, called Dokdo by South Korea and Takeshima by Japan.

South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the South Korean government strongly protests against the Japanese government’s unjust repeated sovereignty claims over Dokdo, which is clearly an integral part of the South Korean territory historically, geographically and under international law.

The ministry urged Tokyo to immediately retract its territorial claims, which were made through Japan’s 2024 defense white paper released earlier in the day.

The statement noted that South Korea makes it clear once again that any claims by the Japanese government over Dokdo do not and will not have any impact on South Korea’s sovereignty over Dokdo, saying that Seoul will firmly respond to any provocation by Japan over Dokdo.

It added that the Japanese government should be clearly aware that the unjust repeated claims to Dokdo are in no way conducive to the efforts to build a future-oriented relationship between South Korea and Japan.

Since 2005, Japan has laid territorial claims to the rocky outcroppings every year in its diplomatic blue and defense white papers.

South Korea restored its sovereignty over Dokdo after the Korean Peninsula’s liberation from the 1910-1945 Japanese colonization. Seoul has since been in effective control of the islets, with a small police detachment deployed.

South Koreans see Japan’s territorial claims to the islets as a denial of colonial history as Dokdo was the first territory that was forcibly occupied by Japan. (Agencies)