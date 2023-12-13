Skoda Auto India to hike prices by around 2 per cent from Jan 1, 2024

Mumbai, Dec 13: Skoda Auto India has announced a price hike of around 2 per cent across its range from January 1, 2024.

The hike will be effective on the entire range of ?koda Auto India vehicles — the Kushaq SUV, the Slavia sedan and the Kodiaq luxury 4×4. The price correction is owing to rising supply, input and operational costs.

Skoda Auto India introduced the new Kushaq based on the all-new MQB-A0-IN platform specifically developed for India in July 2021. And the Slavia sedan in April 2022 based on the same platform. Both cars are now exported to GCC and other right hand drive markets and are going to lead the company’s entry into Vietnam in 2024.

Both the Kushaq and Slavia have earned a full five-stars for both adult and child occupants under Global NCAP’s newer, stricter crash test protocols. With the Kodiaq having 5-stars for adults and children under Euro NCAP, ?koda Auto India have a 100 per cent fleet of 5-star rated, crash-tested cars.

(UNI)