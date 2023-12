New Delhi, Dec 13: The government is not considering any proposal to take over Vodafone Idea (VIL), Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

This was stated by Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

To a question on whether the government has any plan to take over Vodafone Idea, Chauhan said, “No such proposal is under consideration in the Department”. (PTI)