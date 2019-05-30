SKK holds award ceremony for deaf & dumb students

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 30: Samaj Kalyan Kendra (SKK), Jammu today held an impressive award ceremony to honour the toppers and other Divyang (persons with disability) who have excelled in this year’s three Board Examinations.

Twenty eight students of the School for Hearing and Speech Handicapped including three blind students were presented with SKK cash awards and shields to six school toppers, and M L Kachroo cash award to other 22 meritorious deaf and dumb students.

Click here to watch video

In addition, five members of the SKK and Central Government Pensioners’ Welfare Association contributed cash awards to six toppers. They are former Director Radio Kashmir, Jammu V K Sambyal, patron of Central Government Pensioners’ Welfare Association, V P Sharma, former IGP and Advisor SKK, Prem Gupta, general secretary SKK, J K Vaid and president SKK, K B Jandial.

These awards were presented by the reputed educationist and State Commissioner of J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides, I D Soni who was the chief guest of the function. The School Topper Awards were presented to Ajaz Ahmad (12th Class), Tania, Sureshta and Manu Sharma (10th class) and Chetna & Bhawana Samotra (8th Class).

Earlier, a group of seven Divyang dressed in colourful attires presented cultural items. They danced to the tune of a popular song with so perfect expression and body actions that it was not difficult to believe that the artists cannot hear the sound of the song. It left the jam-packed hall spellbound.

I D Soni, in his address, offered all cooperation and support to the NGO in promotion of education to these special children and offered to enroll them in Bharat Scouts and Guides movement.

Also present on the occasion were S S Wazir, former ADG of Police, Inderjeet Khajuria, patron of SKK, J K Vaid secretary general of SKK, Prem Gupta, M A Anjum, Yoginder Koul, all former IGP, V K Ghai former DIG, V K Bhagotra, senior vice president of SKK, Dr Shrikant Goswami, B B Magotra, SC Rekhi, general secretary, State Retired Officers Forum and M L Sharma, vice president of SKK.