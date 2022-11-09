SKIMS nurses engaged under academic arrangement protest

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 9: The Nursing staff of SKIMS appointed under the academic arrangement today staged a protest against the hospital administration alleging that they were made to work without getting paid.

Scores of nurses appeared in the press enclave and were seen holding placards and raising slogans in favour of their demands which included the continuation of their services.

“We are working as nursing staff under the academic arrangement in SKIMS. We have been working there for more than 18 months. Firstly, we got the extension of one year and then we were verbally told to work for 6 months more, however, for that, we did not get any approval from the authorities,” Mehreen, one of the protesting nurses said.

She said that their salaries for those six months were not released either. “After that, we contacted the administration, and they told us that they are following it up. But nothing happened,” she added.

The nurses said that after they contacted the GAD they came to know that the SKIMS was not following the matter up and they were being misled.

“Then our tenure ended and then again we contacted the SKIMS administration which then told us that we have been terminated,” they said.

They claimed that there is no order on that and that the termination orders also did not come from the GAD. “We were made to work without paying us a single penny for those extended months.”

The nurses said that the SKIMS administration was exploiting the workers of their like. “As we approach the authorities at SKIMS, they are now asking to apply for another academic arrangement,” they said.