CPWs stage protest against slackness of Finance Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 9: The Contingent Paid Workers (CPWs) of the Education Department today staged a protest against the Finance Department for sitting on a file which was submitted to it by the School Education Department.

Scores of such workers appeared in the press enclave and were seen raising slogans against the authorities while warning that they will go for no pay and no work to press for the fulfilment of their demands.

“The Finance Department is showing slackness in doing the necessary process of the file of the CPWs and instead of moving it forward, they are just not doing anything about it,” the protestor said.

They said that the file is about the issues of the CPWs for which the SED had put up a proposal, however, they said, the Finance Department is just sitting on the file, not doing what is expected from it.

“We demand that the finance department should immediately clear the file which the School Education Department has been working on “The department knows that the CPWs are working across Kashmir. Some officers are hurting the credibility of the LG and are only making sure not to work for the betterment of the system and the people associated with the system,” they alleged.