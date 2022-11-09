Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, Nov 9: Er Ghulam Ali from Jammu is among the ten members of newly constituted Rajya Sabha Committee on Government Assurances.
Headed by M Thambidurai, the Committee on Government Assurances is one of the Standing (House) Committees of Rajya Sabha, which have been re-constituted by the Chairman Rajya Sabha.
Er Ghulam Ali Khatana of BJP was recently nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President of India.
Ghulam Ali included in Standing Committee of Rajya Sabha
Excelsior Correspondent