Ghulam Ali included in Standing Committee of Rajya Sabha

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: Er Ghulam Ali from Jammu is among the ten members of newly constituted Rajya Sabha Committee on Government Assurances.

Headed by M Thambidurai, the Committee on Government Assurances is one of the Standing (House) Committees of Rajya Sabha, which have been re-constituted by the Chairman Rajya Sabha.

Er Ghulam Ali Khatana of BJP was recently nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President of India.