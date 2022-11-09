Ghulam Ali included in Standing Committee of Rajya Sabha

By
Daily Excelsior
-

Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, Nov 9: Er Ghulam Ali from Jammu is among the ten members of newly constituted Rajya Sabha Committee on Government Assurances.
Headed by M Thambidurai, the Committee on Government Assurances is one of the Standing (House) Committees of Rajya Sabha, which have been re-constituted by the Chairman Rajya Sabha.
Er Ghulam Ali Khatana of BJP was recently nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President of India.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR