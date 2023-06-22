SKIMS nurse gets National Florence Nightingale Award

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, June 22: In a moment of great pride for the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, and the entire healthcare community of J&K, a staff nurse, Firdousa Jan, was today honoured with the prestigious National Florence Nightingale Award-2023

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, presented the award to her, including 14 others from different parts of the country, during a grand ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Hailing from the Charar-e-Sharief area of Budgam district and currently residing in Srinagar, Firdousa has dedicated over two decades of her life to nursing.

Throughout her career, she has made invaluable contributions to patient care, including her tireless efforts during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a conversation with Excelsior from New Delhi, Firdousa expressed her gratitude, stating, “I have dedicated 22 years of service as a staff nurse at SKIMS. This award will inspire me to do even more for the betterment of patients.”

She recounted her experiences working in various departments, including the Surgical ICU, casualty, and operating rooms, where she strived to enhance the effectiveness of patient care at the hospital.

Presently, Firdousa is serving as a tutor at the SKIMS Nursing College, where she imparts her knowledge and expertise to young nurses. Not only does she focus on enhancing their skills, but she also trains them to overcome the challenges they may encounter while working in the field.

In addition to her clinical work, she has authored a booklet on palliative care to benefit students and help them understand the nuances of this specialized field. Remarkably, she accomplished this endeavour without any financial assistance. Furthermore, she has published numerous articles on various healthcare topics throughout her career.

Reflecting on achieving a work-life balance, Firdousa revealed that she resides in Srinagar with her two children, while her husband works as a doctor in Saudi Arabia. She emphasized her growth in maintaining equilibrium over time, saying, “I have managed to effectively balance work and life.”