Advocate General holds interactive session with State Taxes Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 22: Advocate General, D C Raina, today conducted an interactive session with State Taxes Department, Srinagar.

Commissioner State Taxes, Dr. Rashmi Singh, Additional Commissioner, Tax Planning, Ankita Kar, Additional Commissioner (Administration and Enforcement) Kashmir, Shakeel Maqbool and Additional Commissioner (Administration and Enforcement) Jammu, Namrita Dogra along with Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and State Tax Officers from both Jammu and Kashmir divisions were present on the occasion.

D C Raina is the first Advocate General of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and remained Counsel for the Sales Taxes Department in 1980s in the High Court as well as Supreme Court of India. He has in-depth legal acumen not only in constitutional laws but is known for his taxation legal expertise throughout the country.

The purpose of the session was to provide the STOs with a facilitative and interactive forum for advice on various legal aspects related to taxes.

Addressing the session, Advocate General stated that since GST is a fairly new law, it is critical for officers to ensure that the orders they issue are not only in accordance with the principle of natural justice but also vividly clear in their reasoning with adherence to letter and spirit of the law. He impressed upon the officers to upload speaking orders whenever such orders for assessment, cancellation, refund etc. are required to be passed.

Meanwhile, an interactive question and answer session was also held where in several queries of STOs and other officers were addressed by the Advocate General who was flanked by Govt Advocate Sajad Ashraf.

Additional Commissioner (Administration and Enforcement), Jammu, provided some key takeaways whereas Additional Commissioner (Administration and Enforcement) Kashmir offered vote of gratitude.