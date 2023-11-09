SKIMS holds post-doc research presentation prog

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 8: The Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura today held its first Post-Doctoral Research Presentation Programme, organized by its Department of Anesthesiology

The event featured the presentation of various research papers by DM/MCh/DNB and PhD students across 15 major super-specialities, including Cardiology, Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery, Clinical Hematology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Immunology, Medical Oncology, Nephrology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Neuroanesthesia, Neurocritical care, Pediatric Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Surgical Gastroenterology, and Urology.

A total of 34 research papers were presented during the one-day scientific proceedings.

Prof. Khursheed Iqbal, the former Dean of the Medical Faculty at SKIMS and HoD of Cardiology, was the chief guest for the event.

He praised the students for their efforts and commitment to producing high-quality research papers, and expressed hope that SKIMS would continue to uphold such high traditions.

Director of SKIMS, Prof. Parvaix A. Koul, commended the young researchers and stated that research programs where postdoctoral students showcase their work are of utmost significance.

He added that SKIMS would continue its excellent work in the fields of research and patient care.

Medical Superintendent, Prof. Farooq A. Jan, reiterated SKIMS’ commitment to providing the best in patient care and research, as it has been serving the region over the last decades.