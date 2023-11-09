Ban on employees’ strike, protest unconstitutional: LPEF

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 8: All J&K Government Low Paid Employees Federation (LPEF) has said that the action of the UT Government banning trade unions from any sort of protest is unconstitutional and undemocratic.

A spokesman of the Federation said that employees are agitating against the Government’s policies such as non-payment of hard earned GP Fund in time, salary in time, regulations of daily wagers who are serving the public for the last 10 to 15 years and other related benefits like Medical Allowances, Dearness Allowances and conduct of DPC in time as per service rules.

It appears that the attitude of the Government is against the public in general and Govt employees in particular. This is established from the banning of legitimate, constitutional and the democratic rights of the employees.

The employees do not resort to go on strike/ agitation but they are forced by the circumstances created by the Government to take such step and press for their genuine demands. The LPEF appealed the Lt. Governor to withdraw the ban imposed on the Government employees for any sort of protest/strike in JKUT.09