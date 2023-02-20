Ski Patrol Team Of The Tourism Deptt. Rescues Himachal Skier

GULMARG, Feb 20: The alert Ski Patrol team of the Tourism Department today rescued a snowboarder from Himachal Pradesh who had fractured her ankle and had got stuck in the upper reaches of Gulmarg slopes owing to windy weather.

According to reports, the Ski Patrol team of the Tourism Department, which is deployed in the higher reaches of Gulmarg resort for the safety and rescue of skiers, received a radio call from a skier, Amit Kapoor, a pilot by profession, who informed that the lady snowboarder had got stuck near the back entry adjacent to K 3 mid mountain.

As the weather was quite windy but despite that the three member Ski Patrol team comprising Mehraj ud Din, Muhammad Ashraf and Abdul Ahad took up the uphill mission alongwith a Toboggan and other necessary first aid and soon a quick rescue was launched by the Ski Patrol members. The snowboarder was loaded in Toboggan, given quick first aid immediately and removed to hospital for further treatment.

In a similar incident early this month, the Ski Patrol team had rescued a Norwegean skier when he had lost his ski track and landed on a wrong track.

Ski Patrol team of the Tourism Department, it may be mentioned here, is a team of Avalanche Forecasters and well-trained Ski guides with brilliance in timely rescue. The team updates daily snow forecasts and avalanche advisories for the skiers for making Gulmarg skiing their best experience.